Star of soap, singer of 1982 smash hit plays Hot Springs

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: NWAonline

Rick Springfield will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday in Timberwood Amphitheater at Magic Springs Theme & Water Park in Hot Springs. Season tickets are $69.99; adult one-day tickets are $54.99; and tickets for children under 48 inches tall and attendees 55 and over are $36.99.

