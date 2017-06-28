Short-sighted Republicans stop planning grant for LR-Hot Springs trail
WHAT'S WRONG WITH THIS PICTURE? Nothing, is the answer. The Big Dam Bridge attracts many visitors, just as a trail from Little Rock to Hot Springs, nixed Tuesday night by Republican county officials, would do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hot Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenny aka Brent Miller
|29 min
|Brent Miller
|1
|David R Cannon
|2 hr
|Brent Miller
|27
|Two dumbest people ever
|6 hr
|Kenny
|1
|Sellers Disclosure
|15 hr
|Real Estate Tips
|1
|greatest day in hot springs history!!!
|20 hr
|Naed Nivek
|13
|Anger Management
|Thu
|Kayvon Tyrone Dea...
|1
|Weekly stay hotel
|Thu
|Glen Frey
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hot Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC