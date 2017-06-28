Short-sighted Republicans stop planni...

Short-sighted Republicans stop planning grant for LR-Hot Springs trail

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Arkansas Times

WHAT'S WRONG WITH THIS PICTURE? Nothing, is the answer. The Big Dam Bridge attracts many visitors, just as a trail from Little Rock to Hot Springs, nixed Tuesday night by Republican county officials, would do.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hot Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kenny aka Brent Miller 29 min Brent Miller 1
David R Cannon 2 hr Brent Miller 27
Two dumbest people ever 6 hr Kenny 1
Sellers Disclosure 15 hr Real Estate Tips 1
greatest day in hot springs history!!! 20 hr Naed Nivek 13
Anger Management Thu Kayvon Tyrone Dea... 1
Weekly stay hotel Thu Glen Frey 3
See all Hot Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hot Springs Forum Now

Hot Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hot Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Hot Springs, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,392 • Total comments across all topics: 282,137,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC