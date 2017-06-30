Sales cold call brings national pagea...

Sales cold call brings national pageant, 150 contestants, to Little Rock

Friday Jun 30 Read more: NWAonline

Contestants in the Miss High School America Scholarship Pageant are introduced at the Old State House in Little Rock during a Tuesday arrival ceremony for the 150 junior high, high school and collegiate girls from all 50 states. It was a cold call to Amanda Patterson almost two years ago that landed Little Rock a national pageant featuring contestants from all 50 states this week.

