Sales cold call brings national pageant, 150 contestants, to Little Rock
Contestants in the Miss High School America Scholarship Pageant are introduced at the Old State House in Little Rock during a Tuesday arrival ceremony for the 150 junior high, high school and collegiate girls from all 50 states. It was a cold call to Amanda Patterson almost two years ago that landed Little Rock a national pageant featuring contestants from all 50 states this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Hot Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumb topics
|12 hr
|Brent Miller
|10
|Did anyone ever find out if Brent is OK?
|12 hr
|Brent Miller
|2
|Internal Revenue Service
|17 hr
|Kenny
|3
|spa blast tonite will be awesome!!
|Jul 3
|Kenny
|2
|Where is the crime?
|Jul 3
|Better Yet
|3
|Jeffrey Scott Holthusen
|Jul 3
|Dont get mad get ...
|1
|Ty Rodgers
|Jul 2
|Once Again
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hot Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC