Night-life spark is on menu

With two culinary ventures in the works, Jason Taylor and Randy Womack hope to create "an irresistible entry" into downtown Hot Springs. The Hot Springs residents are building a restaurant -- Vault -- at 723 Central Ave. and have plans for another at 812 Central Ave. Taylor and Womack said they hope the eateries can help draw more activity to downtown Hot Springs in the evening.

