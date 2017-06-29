Man threatens to shoot up business, s...

Man threatens to shoot up business, staffing agency, police say

Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: KAIT-TV

POCAHONTAS, AR - A man is in trouble with the law after he reportedly threatened people at Peco Foods as well as another business in Randolph County, Pocahontas Police Chief Cecil Tackett said Tuesday. Weldon Dylan West was arrested on suspicion of three counts of terroristic threatening in the case.

