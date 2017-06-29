Man threatens to shoot up business, staffing agency, police say
POCAHONTAS, AR - A man is in trouble with the law after he reportedly threatened people at Peco Foods as well as another business in Randolph County, Pocahontas Police Chief Cecil Tackett said Tuesday. Weldon Dylan West was arrested on suspicion of three counts of terroristic threatening in the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
Add your comments below
Hot Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two dumbest people ever
|1 hr
|Kenny
|1
|David R Cannon
|8 hr
|Uncle Mike
|26
|Sellers Disclosure
|11 hr
|Real Estate Tips
|1
|greatest day in hot springs history!!!
|15 hr
|Naed Nivek
|13
|Anger Management
|19 hr
|Kayvon Tyrone Dea...
|1
|Weekly stay hotel
|23 hr
|Glen Frey
|3
|Local Attorney stands "tall" for midgets everyw...
|Wed
|Lucifer
|8
Find what you want!
Search Hot Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC