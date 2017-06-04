Friends' hobby now a business
What started out simply as a hobby shared between two friends has improved with age, similar to the fine wine they now bottle and sell locally. Dr. John Brunner and Randy Fale, co-owners of Barrels Unlimited, sell winemaking kits and wine from their Hot Springs store.
