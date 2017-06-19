Arkansas man draws life term in home invasion, rape case

A Garland County Circuit Court jury took seven minutes Wednesday to convict a Hot Springs man of rape in a 2013 home invasion case and later sentenced him to life in prison after a one-day trial. The nine-man, three-woman jury deliberated for about 23 minutes before recommending the maximum sentence for James Eugene Sharp, 33, after hearing testimony from a 12-year-old girl whose 2016 rape case against Sharp is pending.

