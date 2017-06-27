5 JPs vote down phase-one funds for 65-mile trail
The Pulaski County Quorum Court rejected a funding proposal that would have been the first step toward constructing a recreational trail between Little Rock and Hot Springs. Earlier this year, the project was awarded a federal grant that would have paid 80 percent, or $2.6 million, of the project's first phase, which includes a preliminary engineering study and an environmental impact study.
