Two Arkansans struck by vehicles die

Two Arkansans struck by vehicles die

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

A 17-year-old died Monday after he stood in the road in Hot Springs and was hit by a car, according to Hot Springs police. Antonio Lashwyne Nellum III of Hot Springs was standing in the road about 12:15 a.m. Monday when a 2006 Acura TSX hit him on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway between McLeod Street and Airport Road, a Hot Springs Police Department news release said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hot Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ashley dean back on the market? 8 hr Bringbackfritopie 4
Ty Rodgers arraignment for Assaulting a child 8 hr SkyTappdisbarredlol 3
Heads up for Jerry the Jew 14 hr Brent Miller 4
looking for Ice in HS 21 hr Vic 7
What is Shalom Women's Rehab? Sun Pitbulls 7
Brent Miller Sun Jason 3
Adderall Sat FBI 1
See all Hot Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hot Springs Forum Now

Hot Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hot Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Hot Springs, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,712,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC