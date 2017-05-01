Two Arkansans struck by vehicles die

A 17-year-old died Monday after he stood in the road in Hot Springs and was hit by a car, according to Hot Springs police. Antonio Lashwyne Nellum III of Hot Springs was standing in the road about 12:15 a.m. Monday when a 2006 Acura TSX hit him on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway between McLeod Street and Airport Road, a Hot Springs Police Department news release said.

