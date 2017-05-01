In two sex cases, Hot Springs man handed 26 years
A man arrested last year in two sex cases involving teen girls was sentenced to 26 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to felony charges in Garland County Circuit Court. Zachary Tyler Hulsey, 20, of Hot Springs pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault, amended from an original charge of rape, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
