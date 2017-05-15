Hot Springs man draws 20-year sentence for rape of girl, 7
A Hot Springs man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on May 8 after pleading guilty in Garland County Circuit Court to the rape of a 7-year-old girl last year. Ervin Dwain Mason III, 35, who has remained in custody since his arrest May 18, 2016, pleaded guilty to the felony charge, which is punishable by up to life in prison.
