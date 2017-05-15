Harmony Grove set to graduate one of ...

Harmony Grove set to graduate one of its largest classes

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Benton Courier

Tonight, more than 80 Harmony Grove seniors will end their high school careers when they receive diplomas at Bank of the Ozarks Arena in Hot Springs. The class also will be one of the largest to ever come through Harmony Grove, according to Chad Withers, high school principal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hot Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
So what are a defendants options? 2 hr wastedtaxmoney 1
Be careful using online dating site POF 2 hr wastedtaxmoney 1
Can someone please get Kevin help? 15 hr Skipfbi 14
go joe churchwell!! Mon Sandy 4
Fox16 or CBS Mon Joe 1
Jonathan Martin attorney - caught on Ashley Mad... May 13 In the record 5
What did Bruce Cozarts son do? May 12 jake 1
See all Hot Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hot Springs Forum Now

Hot Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hot Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Hot Springs, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,680 • Total comments across all topics: 281,055,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC