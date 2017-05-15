Harmony Grove set to graduate one of its largest classes
Tonight, more than 80 Harmony Grove seniors will end their high school careers when they receive diplomas at Bank of the Ozarks Arena in Hot Springs. The class also will be one of the largest to ever come through Harmony Grove, according to Chad Withers, high school principal.
