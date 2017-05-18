Fast Forward

Crafts: Dozens of crafty, arty Arkansans will sell their wares at the Indie Arts and Music Festival presented by Team Etsy Little Rock, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. May 27 on Kavanaugh Boulevard in Hillcrest, Little Rock. In addition to the vendors, there will be food trucks, children's activities and music.

