Bring on the blues at HS Craft Beer Festival
Lift a cold one or two this Saturday, May 20, at the third annual Hot Springs Craft Beer Festival , and you'll be supporting the Spa City Blues Society . Brewers from Little Rock, North Little Rock, Fayetteville, Bentonville, Springdale, Rogers, Benton, Cabot, Bonnerdale, Paris, Paragould and, yes, Big Flat will be supplying the craft suds along with out-of-state vendors; Hot Springs eateries will supply the grub.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Hot Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We weren't told the crime here was this bad
|10 hr
|Anastasia Beaverh...
|6
|Arnold and Judy Moody
|18 hr
|Free
|3
|Megaphone Announcement
|Wed
|Shamica
|3
|Bookie money
|May 23
|Kenny
|2
|are there a large number of blacks or mexicans ... (Sep '11)
|May 19
|jim young
|37
|Be careful using online dating site POF
|May 18
|SgtPatrick
|3
|Skips Body Shop- Owner Skip Kirk
|May 18
|Brent
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hot Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC