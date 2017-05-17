Bring on the blues at HS Craft Beer F...

Bring on the blues at HS Craft Beer Festival

Wednesday May 17

Lift a cold one or two this Saturday, May 20, at the third annual Hot Springs Craft Beer Festival , and you'll be supporting the Spa City Blues Society . Brewers from Little Rock, North Little Rock, Fayetteville, Bentonville, Springdale, Rogers, Benton, Cabot, Bonnerdale, Paris, Paragould and, yes, Big Flat will be supplying the craft suds along with out-of-state vendors; Hot Springs eateries will supply the grub.

