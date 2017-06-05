39 million people expected to travel ...

39 million people expected to travel over this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: NWAonline

Visitors stroll down Bathhouse Row on a sunny Thursday afternoon in Hot Springs. The upcoming Memorial Day weekend marks the first big travel weekend of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hot Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Rodgers Tue Kenny 4
is there a place that sales puerh tea around here? Jun 5 Kenny 3
Looking for other karaoke lovers (Apr '07) Jun 5 Wondering 4
Cranford's condones hate values among it's empl... (Aug '06) Jun 4 debbie 36
Jonathan Martin attorney - caught on Ashley Mad... Jun 2 Martha 13
News Group Appealing Gambling Decision (Jul '06) May 31 qwe 6
We weren't told the crime here was this bad May 30 Kenny 12
See all Hot Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hot Springs Forum Now

Hot Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hot Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Hot Springs, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,246 • Total comments across all topics: 281,597,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC