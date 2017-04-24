U.S. 70 crash kills Arkansas woman, 23
A 23-year-old woman was killed Wednesday when her car veered into oncoming traffic on U.S. 70 east of Hot Springs in Garland County, authorities said. Melody Boling of Hot Springs was driving a 2008 Cadillac STS west on the highway about 1:15 p.m. near Boekah Street when she lost control of the vehicle, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Hot Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the real truth about Ty Rodgers?
|19 hr
|Tweet
|5
|Tonabeth Rodgers
|23 hr
|Kenny
|2
|Heads up for Jerry the Jew
|Wed
|Kenny
|1
|Lain Rodgers, are you trying to get favors done...
|Tue
|Tweet
|1
|Lain Rodgers helping protect Child Abuser Drug ...
|Tue
|Info
|1
|Lain Rodgers of Shaloom Women's Rehab in Hot Sp...
|Tue
|Bob
|1
|"Picture of the child's bruises will be posted ...
|Tue
|Trojan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hot Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC