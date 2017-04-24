U.S. 70 crash kills Arkansas woman, 23

A 23-year-old woman was killed Wednesday when her car veered into oncoming traffic on U.S. 70 east of Hot Springs in Garland County, authorities said. Melody Boling of Hot Springs was driving a 2008 Cadillac STS west on the highway about 1:15 p.m. near Boekah Street when she lost control of the vehicle, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

