Students help Syrian students
HOT SPRINGS, AR - A project being done by high school students in Central Arkansas is seeking to help their counterparts halfway around the world. According to a story from Little Rock television station KARK , students at Hot Springs Lakeside High School are working to send stuffed bears and messages to students in Syria.
