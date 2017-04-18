Students help Syrian students

Students help Syrian students

Wednesday Apr 12

HOT SPRINGS, AR - A project being done by high school students in Central Arkansas is seeking to help their counterparts halfway around the world. According to a story from Little Rock television station KARK , students at Hot Springs Lakeside High School are working to send stuffed bears and messages to students in Syria.

