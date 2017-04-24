Stolen moisture gauge containing radioactive materials recovered
A moisture gauge stolen Wednesday in Hot Springs, Ark., and containing radioactive materials has been recovered, according to state health department officials. The Arkansas Department of Health Radiation Control Section was notified that the Troxler Electronic Laboratories Gauge Model 3440 reported stolen on Wednesday was recovered.
#1 Thursday Apr 20
Was it stolen or misplaced?
