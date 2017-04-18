Programmer faces federal charges for ...

Programmer faces federal charges for creating software used by hackers

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: ABA Journal

An Arkansas programmer who created software that is popular with hackers is facing federal charges of conspiracy, and aiding and abetting computer intrusions. Taylor Huddleston created a remote administration tool called NanoCore that has been linked to computer hacks in at least 10 countries, the Daily Beast reports.

