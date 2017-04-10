Hot Springs fire prompts downtown red...

Hot Springs fire prompts downtown redevelopment

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The fire that destroyed the historic Majestic Hotel in Hot Springs three years ago helped prompt a wave of development in the downtown district. After the fire that burned much of the vacant Majestic, which had anchored the north end of Central Avenue, a pile of bricks littered the sidewalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hot Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fundraiser for LS Spirit Squad!!!!! 3 hr XanaxRam 4
new to hot springs is this town always divided? 11 hr Mensa 3
What are a landlords rights in Hot Springs? Tue Brent Miller 17
Advice please Tue Brent Miller 2
Anyone talked to Jerry the Jew? I have pallets Tue Ann 7
Addiction Mon Tired 17
Memorial Service for Michael Todd Smith Apr 10 southwest 2
See all Hot Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hot Springs Forum Now

Hot Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hot Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Hot Springs, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,047 • Total comments across all topics: 280,252,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC