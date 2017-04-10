Former Arkansas youth pastor gets 80 ...

Former Arkansas youth pastor gets 80 years for raping 2 girls

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: NWAonline

A former youth pastor accused of raping two teenage girls in 2014 in Hot Springs was sentenced to 80 years in prison Tuesday after a hearing in Garland County Circuit Court. An eight-man, four-woman jury on March 30 found Andrew Lee Jackson, 31, who lists a White Hall address, guilty of two counts of rape after a four-day trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hot Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fundraiser for LS Spirit Squad!!!!! 15 hr XanaxRam 4
new to hot springs is this town always divided? Wed Mensa 3
What are a landlords rights in Hot Springs? Tue Brent Miller 17
Advice please Tue Brent Miller 2
Anyone talked to Jerry the Jew? I have pallets Tue Ann 7
Addiction Mon Tired 17
Memorial Service for Michael Todd Smith Apr 10 southwest 2
See all Hot Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hot Springs Forum Now

Hot Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hot Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Hot Springs, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,615 • Total comments across all topics: 280,264,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC