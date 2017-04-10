Former Arkansas youth pastor gets 80 years for raping 2 girls
A former youth pastor accused of raping two teenage girls in 2014 in Hot Springs was sentenced to 80 years in prison Tuesday after a hearing in Garland County Circuit Court. An eight-man, four-woman jury on March 30 found Andrew Lee Jackson, 31, who lists a White Hall address, guilty of two counts of rape after a four-day trial.
