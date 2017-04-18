Congressman to speak at economic council dinner

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., will be the keynote speaker for the 16th annual Golden Triangle Economic Development Council Dinner, scheduled for May 10 at the El Dorado Country Club, 101 Shady Side S., El Dorado, Ark. Westerman was elected in 2014 as the 20th representative of the Fourth Congressional District of Arkansas and serves on the Committee on Natural Resources, the Committee on the Budget and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

