Classic Empire clinches Kentucky Derby spot with Oaklawn win
By KELLY P. KISSEL Associated Press HOT SPRINGS, Ark. - Classic Empire charged from outside through the stretch to win the $1 million Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park and clinch a spot in next month's Kentucky Derby.
Hot Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|196 Breckling Circle Hot Springs Arkansas 71901
|4 min
|Informer
|1
|Serious Question
|1 hr
|Vigilantejustice
|1
|What are a landlords rights in Hot Springs?
|2 hr
|fixnotfuxlol
|22
|Hello!
|6 hr
|Happy Easter
|3
|new to hot springs is this town always divided?
|9 hr
|NotKevinlol
|6
|Fundraiser for LS Spirit Squad!!!!!
|Fri
|Truth
|6
|Advice please
|Apr 11
|Brent Miller
|2
