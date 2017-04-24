Authorities search for missing radioactive material, case
LITTLE ROCK, AR - State authorities are looking for a gauge with radioactive material, and transport case, reportedly stolen from a Hot Springs business. According to Arkansas Department of Health Public Information Officer Meg Mirivel, the device contains shielding and is not dangerous if it stays intact.
