Authorities search for missing radioa...

Authorities search for missing radioactive material, case

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

LITTLE ROCK, AR - State authorities are looking for a gauge with radioactive material, and transport case, reportedly stolen from a Hot Springs business. According to Arkansas Department of Health Public Information Officer Meg Mirivel, the device contains shielding and is not dangerous if it stays intact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hot Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Here's the deal with Habitat for Humanity 4 hr Vic 1
Lotus Valley Subdivision 5 hr Igiveup 4
I don't understand what Ty Rogers did wrong? 8 hr Inquirer 5
What do you get... 8 hr Inquirer 9
habitat for humanity - do not give anymore!! 9 hr Kenny 3
News Garland County Trash Rates Going Up (Apr '06) 10 hr Kenny 5
Ping Pong 17 hr Really 2
See all Hot Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hot Springs Forum Now

Hot Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hot Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hot Springs, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,409 • Total comments across all topics: 280,534,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC