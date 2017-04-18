Arkansas woman gets 10 years in abuse of daughter; victim was...

A woman arrested last year for abusing her 4-year-old daughter, including zip-tying her to furniture, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to felony charges in Garland County Circuit Court. Jennifer Diane Denen, 31, of Hot Springs pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic battery and was sentenced to 10 years, and to first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and was sentenced to five years, with the sentences to run concurrently.

