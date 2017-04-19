Arkansas Department Of Health Reports Stolen Radioactive Gauge
The Arkansas Department of Health received a notification that a gauge containing radioactive material has been stolen from a business in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The ADH said in a press release that the radioactive control section of the department is missing a gauge transport case that is about the size and shape of a trunk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Hot Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ty Rodgers Drug Addict and Dealer
|8 min
|Justice
|4
|What do you get...
|4 hr
|Period
|3
|Lotus Valley Subdivision
|5 hr
|Proxy
|1
|Ty Rodgers Hot Springs AR. 2nd degree Battery o...
|6 hr
|Justthestart
|4
|Wow just saw the picture
|6 hr
|Kenny
|1
|Need a phone # or contact info for Ruby Ochoa
|17 hr
|Here You Go
|3
|Stolen moisture gauge containing radioactive ma...
|17 hr
|Tell The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hot Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC