Arkansas Department Of Health Reports Stolen Radioactive Gauge

The Arkansas Department of Health received a notification that a gauge containing radioactive material has been stolen from a business in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The ADH said in a press release that the radioactive control section of the department is missing a gauge transport case that is about the size and shape of a trunk.

