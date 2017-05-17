AHS students speed away with auto honors

AHS students speed away with auto honors

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Jared Hill and Cortland Adcock stand next to a 1940 Ford Coupe and a 1973 Ford Maverick Friday at Arkansas High School. The two students brought home gold and silver awards from the SkillsUSA automotive refinishing competition April 11 in Hot Springs, Ark.

