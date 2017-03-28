Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Party of Arkansas Reagan Rockefeller dinner in Hot Springs, Ark., Friday, July 17, 2015. On Tuesday, a week after the end of the sixth-warmest winter in the continental United States in recorded history, President Trump will announce a series of actions meant to unwind or dramatically halt Barack Obama's efforts to fight climate change.

