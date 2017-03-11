Vehicle crashes in state kill 5
A 21-year-old man riding on the hood of a vehicle early Tuesday morning died when he slid off the vehicle and onto the pavement, police said. It was raining at the time, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hot Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need help who do I contact?
|4 hr
|Buttercup
|6
|Travis Morrisey - another screwup
|6 hr
|Tommmy
|10
|New show worth checking out
|9 hr
|Dylan McKay Still...
|2
|Vic what is your take on this Trump rally locally?
|Mon
|Mike
|4
|Let's make one thing clear
|Sun
|Law
|5
|R.T. and Buck Smith - found out how they screwe...
|Mar 5
|Ronald
|1
|beware: jeff watley
|Mar 5
|j horne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hot Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC