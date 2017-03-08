U.S. department says it won't use Arkansas site as temporary shelter for migrant children

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is no longer looking to use the former Ouachita Job Corps facility near Hot Springs as a temporary shelter for migrant children, according to a news release. The vacant, federally owned site in Royal was previously identified by the department as a potential location to house unaccompanied Central American children apprehended at the U.S. border, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported .

