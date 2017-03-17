Trump budget ends air subsidy
President Donald Trump inaugural budget includes a proposal to eliminate the program that subsidizes commercial air service to Harrison, Hot Springs and El Dorado. After the deregulation of the airline industry in 1978, the Essential Air Service program was designed to protect small communities when airlines pulled out of less-profitable, isolated communities.
