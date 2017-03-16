the Weekend Ten
The parade is short but the party is long as Hot Springs presents the 14th annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade, Friday in downtown Hot Springs. This year's parade features grand marshal Alfonso Ribeiro and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
Hot Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My daughter is in love with a methhead drug dealer
|44 min
|KAYRAY
|1
|Intimidation
|Thu
|John
|4
|Say something positive about illegal immigratio...
|Thu
|Vic
|1
|Trash
|Wed
|snaggletooth
|2
|Vic your honest opinion
|Wed
|Vic
|6
|Jonathan Martin local attorney caught on Ashley... (Aug '15)
|Wed
|Kenny
|6
|There is a rat on this site
|Mar 20
|Ryan
|2
