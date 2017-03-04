Sweep nets 40 felony suspects

For the second time in less than six months, a multiagency operation of local, state and federal law enforcement officers was conducted in Garland County, resulting in the arrests of 40 felony suspects. Dubbed "Operation Thunderstruck" by authorities, the initiative began less than a week ago and culminated with a large-scale operation on Wednesday involving 52 law enforcement officers who rounded up suspects with outstanding felony warrants, Hot Springs Police Chief Jason Stachey said at a news conference Thursday afternoon at the Police Department.

