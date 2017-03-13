Spa City's mayor resigns in letter; n...

Spa City's mayor resigns in letter; no reason given

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 11 Read more: NWAonline

Mayor Ruth Carney abruptly resigned Friday a little more than halfway into her second term in a letter she hand-delivered to City Hall. "I gave her a call to say, 'It's not April 1, is it?'" Frasher said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hot Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
greatest day in hot springs history!!! 9 min Cookie Queen 3
all of you are committing crime and so is senti... 15 hr Kenny 4
Buster I called first on this chick 17 hr Ziggy 3
Think I found this broad 19 hr Kenny 3
Easy money 21 hr Jerry the Jew 2
To Jerry the Jew Wed Law 2
Attention Lotus Valley Wed Law 5
See all Hot Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hot Springs Forum Now

Hot Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hot Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Hot Springs, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,933 • Total comments across all topics: 279,585,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC