Spa City's mayor resigns in letter; no reason given
Mayor Ruth Carney abruptly resigned Friday a little more than halfway into her second term in a letter she hand-delivered to City Hall. "I gave her a call to say, 'It's not April 1, is it?'" Frasher said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hot Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|greatest day in hot springs history!!!
|9 min
|Cookie Queen
|3
|all of you are committing crime and so is senti...
|15 hr
|Kenny
|4
|Buster I called first on this chick
|17 hr
|Ziggy
|3
|Think I found this broad
|19 hr
|Kenny
|3
|Easy money
|21 hr
|Jerry the Jew
|2
|To Jerry the Jew
|Wed
|Law
|2
|Attention Lotus Valley
|Wed
|Law
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hot Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC