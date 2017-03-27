Son killed, father injured in stabbin...

Son killed, father injured in stabbing at Arkansas service station

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

A domestic altercation at an Arkansas service station Thursday morning left one person dead and his father injured, authorities said. Officials with the Clark County sheriff's office were sent to the Pilot Travel Center at 170 Valley St. in Caddo Valley, around 4:50 a.m. after getting a call about a disturbance, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hot Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What are a landlords rights in Hot Springs? 18 hr Robert 1
buster you dog!! Mar 28 Buster Kidnee 3
Spy Gadgets for sale Mar 28 beware 2
Vic you are so right about the immigration Mar 28 Karen 1
Are people born without sense or decency? This ... Mar 27 John 2
Can't find applicants for a position Mar 24 brentenrules 5
Intimidation Mar 23 John 4
See all Hot Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hot Springs Forum Now

Hot Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hot Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Hot Springs, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,512 • Total comments across all topics: 279,949,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC