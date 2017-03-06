PHOTOS: Wreck on Hot Springs artery backs up traffic for miles
There are 1 comment on the NWAonline story from Saturday Mar 4, titled PHOTOS: Wreck on Hot Springs artery backs up traffic for miles. In it, NWAonline reports that:
Traffic on Central Avenue was backed up for miles in both directions for about three hours Thursday afternoon after a food delivery truck overturned on the south shore bridge over Lake Hamilton after a collision with a pickup. All four lanes of the highway, Arkansas 7, were blocked at times as emergency agencies worked the scene of the collision in the 5200 block of Central Avenue, and a wrecker could pull the Sysco tractor-trailer delivery truck back on its wheels.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NWAonline.
|
United States
|
#1 Saturday Mar 4
When do you think drivers will start being more cautious, keep a fair amount of distance from each other and slow down?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Hot Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New show worth checking out
|32 min
|BRENT MILLER
|4
|Travis Morrisey - another screwup
|35 min
|Ditto
|11
|It can all be fixed
|50 min
|Ditto
|1
|Need help who do I contact?
|8 hr
|Buttercup
|6
|Vic what is your take on this Trump rally locally?
|Mon
|Mike
|4
|Let's make one thing clear
|Sun
|Law
|5
|R.T. and Buck Smith - found out how they screwe...
|Mar 5
|Ronald
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hot Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC