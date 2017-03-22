Order seeks DNA of ex-police chief in '11 murder case
A court order has been issued for a DNA sample from a former Hot Springs police chief in the trial of a man accused in the 2011 death of a Hot Springs Village police dispatcher. Kevin Conway Duck, 33, is to stand trial beginning Tuesday in the death of his girlfriend, Dawna Natzke, 46, whose body was found Dec. 31, 2011, submerged in a pond near Jessieville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Hot Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trash
|10 hr
|snaggletooth
|2
|Intimidation
|10 hr
|snaggletooth
|2
|Vic your honest opinion
|13 hr
|Vic
|6
|Jonathan Martin local attorney caught on Ashley... (Aug '15)
|19 hr
|Kenny
|6
|There is a rat on this site
|Mar 20
|Ryan
|2
|The Dean chick - GOT IT DONE!!
|Mar 20
|Ryan
|2
|Dumb topics
|Mar 19
|Cruella
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hot Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC