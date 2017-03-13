Marina Way development will get speci...

Marina Way development will get special election hearing

A hearing has been set in Pope County Circuit Court to discuss the lawsuit filed by the developers of a proposed assisted living facility against city officials and the Pope County Election Commission . In a similar case, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Garland County Circuit Court decision that denied to certify a Hot Springs referendum petition on a January 2016 annexation ordinance.

