LR man gets 30 years for sex assault of girl
A Little Rock man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to the 2015 rape of a 10-year-old girl in Hot Springs. Derek Sean Johninson, 43, who was scheduled to stand trial March 27, appeared before Garland County Circuit Judge Marcia Hearnsberger to enter his plea to the felony charge, punishable by up to life in prison, and in addition to prison time was ordered to register as a sex offender and pay a $250 registration fee.
Read more at NWAonline.

