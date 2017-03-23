Lawyer says DNA test ordered in Arkansas murder case excludes ex-police chief

A DNA sample from a former Hot Springs police chief submitted in connection with the 2011 death of a Hot Springs Village police dispatcher was excluded as a match to DNA found on the victim, the former chief's attorney said Friday. The acquisition of the DNA sample from David Flory was the result of a court order issued Tuesday by Garland County Circuit Judge John Homer Wright in response to a motion filed by the attorneys for Kevin Conway Duck, 33, who is set to stand trial next week on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Dawna Natzke, 46, whose body was found Dec. 31, 2011.

