Lawyer says DNA test ordered in Arkansas murder case excludes ex-police chief
A DNA sample from a former Hot Springs police chief submitted in connection with the 2011 death of a Hot Springs Village police dispatcher was excluded as a match to DNA found on the victim, the former chief's attorney said Friday. The acquisition of the DNA sample from David Flory was the result of a court order issued Tuesday by Garland County Circuit Judge John Homer Wright in response to a motion filed by the attorneys for Kevin Conway Duck, 33, who is set to stand trial next week on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Dawna Natzke, 46, whose body was found Dec. 31, 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Hot Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Mom moved a meth head drug dealer in our house
|3 hr
|KAYRAY
|1
|Can't find applicants for a position
|15 hr
|brentenrules
|5
|You abused my two sons KayRay
|16 hr
|Judge Judy
|2
|My daughter is in love with a methhead drug dealer
|17 hr
|Judge Judy
|2
|Intimidation
|Thu
|John
|4
|Say something positive about illegal immigratio...
|Thu
|Vic
|1
|Trash
|Wed
|snaggletooth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hot Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC