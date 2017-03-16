Hot Springs, Arkansas, Settles $300K Discrimination Lawsuit
The city of Hot Springs has settled a $300,000 federal discrimination lawsuit filed by a former employee of the city's solid waste department. Margaret Hillistad filed the lawsuit against Deputy City Manager Bill Burrough, City Clerk Lance Spicer, Solid Waste Director Randy Atkinson and Information Systems Director Jeff Winter September 2015.
