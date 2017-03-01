Highway construction taking toll on local business
It is no secret that construction crews are in full swing on U.S. 70, converting the 18-mile stretch of highway between Benton and Hot Springs to five lanes. "It has got sales down about 30 percent over last year," said Nick Warford, owner of the Kream Kastle in Saline County.
