Former Lake Hamilton princpal pleads in student sex case
Lester Curry, former principal of Lake Hamilton Middle School , pleaded guilty today in circuit court in Hot Springs to two counts of sexual indecency with a minor, a former student. Special Prosecutor Jack McQuary said the negotiated plea came with a five-year sentence on each of two D felonies, to be served concurrently.
