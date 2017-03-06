Former Lake Hamilton princpal pleads ...

Former Lake Hamilton princpal pleads in student sex case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Lester Curry, former principal of Lake Hamilton Middle School , pleaded guilty today in circuit court in Hot Springs to two counts of sexual indecency with a minor, a former student. Special Prosecutor Jack McQuary said the negotiated plea came with a five-year sentence on each of two D felonies, to be served concurrently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hot Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vic what is your take on this Trump rally locally? 5 hr Mike 4
Is Lain Rodgers Ty Rodgers sister? 9 hr Joe 1
Need help who do I contact? 19 hr Buttercup 2
Let's make one thing clear 20 hr Law 5
R.T. and Buck Smith - found out how they screwe... Sun Ronald 1
beware: jeff watley Sun j horne 1
News PHOTOS: Wreck on Hot Springs artery backs up tr... Sat Traffic Reporter 1
See all Hot Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hot Springs Forum Now

Hot Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hot Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Hot Springs, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,180 • Total comments across all topics: 279,355,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC