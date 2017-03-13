Brookland principal to receive award

Brookland principal to receive award

BROOKLAND, AR - A Brookland school principal will receive an award at a convention in April. Principal Steven Hovis of Brookland High School was named Arkansas Scholastic Press Association Administrator of the year on Wednesday, according to the Brookland High School Facebook page .

