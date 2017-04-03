Brian Bean Wins D47 Championship on O...

Brian Bean Wins D47 Championship on Ouachita

Brian Bean of Hot Springs, Arkansas won the D47 Divisional Championship that was held on 25-26 March 2017 and contested on Lake Ouachita. Brian topped the field with two 5-fish limits for a total weight of 33.85 pounds.

