Arkansas man arrested on weapons charge

Corey Cooper, of Belding Hot Springs, Ark., was arrested by an Illinois State Trooper and charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of firearm ammunition on Wednesday. According to state police, the 18-year-old Cooper was stopped for speeding on Interstate 57 at mile marker 292 at 11:44 a.m. Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.