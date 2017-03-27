Arkansas man arrested on weapons charge
Corey Cooper, of Belding Hot Springs, Ark., was arrested by an Illinois State Trooper and charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of firearm ammunition on Wednesday. According to state police, the 18-year-old Cooper was stopped for speeding on Interstate 57 at mile marker 292 at 11:44 a.m. Wednesday.
Hot Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What are a landlords rights in Hot Springs?
|3 hr
|Robert
|1
|buster you dog!!
|Mar 28
|Buster Kidnee
|3
|Spy Gadgets for sale
|Mar 28
|beware
|2
|Vic you are so right about the immigration
|Mar 28
|Karen
|1
|Are people born without sense or decency? This ...
|Mar 27
|John
|2
|Can't find applicants for a position
|Mar 24
|brentenrules
|5
|Intimidation
|Mar 23
|John
|4
