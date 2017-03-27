Arkansas man arrested on weapons charge

Arkansas man arrested on weapons charge

Friday Mar 24 Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Corey Cooper, of Belding Hot Springs, Ark., was arrested by an Illinois State Trooper and charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of firearm ammunition on Wednesday. According to state police, the 18-year-old Cooper was stopped for speeding on Interstate 57 at mile marker 292 at 11:44 a.m. Wednesday.

