Arkansas man accused last year of zip-tying girl, 4, to furniture sentenced to 10 years

A Hot Springs man accused last year of abusing his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter, including zip-tying her to furniture, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday in Garland County Circuit Court. Clarence Eugene Reed, 48, who has remained in custody in lieu of $100,000 bond since his arrest Aug. 12, pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree domestic battery and was sentenced to 10 years.

