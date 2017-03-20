All sorts of medieval armor is for sale at Gulf Wars XXVI. Photo credit WDAM.
"We recreate what the Middle Ages should have been," said Travis Gates, a Gulf Wars participant from Hot Springs, Arkansas. "We actually understand the basic concepts of chivalry, loyalty, honor, respect."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hot Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vic your honest opinion
|43 min
|Doug
|3
|Jonathan Martin local attorney caught on Ashley... (Aug '15)
|7 hr
|Ryan
|5
|There is a rat on this site
|9 hr
|Ryan
|2
|The Dean chick - GOT IT DONE!!
|12 hr
|Ryan
|2
|Dumb topics
|Sun
|Cruella
|5
|Kevin Sweetie
|Sun
|The Higgins
|1
|Can you tell
|Sat
|Denied
|11
Find what you want!
Search Hot Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC