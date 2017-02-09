Woman charged in fatal shooting outsi...

Woman charged in fatal shooting outside Arkansas movie theater

A 21-year-old woman was arrested Thursday in connection with a January homicide that police say was tied to a drug deal, according to a news release. Hot Springs police arrested and charged MoChariee Kewanna West with aggravated robbery and manslaughter because of her alleged involvement in the death of Quadryon Gipson, a release from the Hot Springs Police Department said.

