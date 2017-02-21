Williams Baptist College hosts annual...

Williams Baptist College hosts annual 5-to-1 Student Ministry

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

WALNUT RIDGE, AR - Williams Baptist College hosted their annual 5-to-1 Student Ministry Conference Thursday. The event was held at the Moody Room of WBC's Mabee-Gwinup Cafeteria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hot Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ridiculous 14 min Connie 1
Miller 21 min Twitter 1
Now 47 min Rodgers 1
Visitation 48 min Rodgers 1
Check out the signs from Malvern Ave to Lotus V... 1 hr Rodgers 3
Ty Rodgers 2 hr Moonshine 1
Alex Tyson Rodgers 2 hr Moonshine 1
See all Hot Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hot Springs Forum Now

Hot Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hot Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Hot Springs, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,128 • Total comments across all topics: 279,138,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC